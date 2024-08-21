Tŷ Glyn to Reopen in Spring 2025: A New Chapter for an Iconic Ceredigion Venue

Known for their successful local establishments The New Celtic and Y Seler, the Thomas family are thrilled to announce the grand reopening of Tŷ Glyn in Spring 2025.

This historic venue, set against the picturesque backdrop of Ciliau Aeron’s rolling hills, is undergoing an extensive renovation to transform it into a new destination for weddings, events, dining, and getaways.

For decades, The Thomas family has been a cornerstone of Aberaeron’s vibrant hospitality scene. Now, they are expanding their legacy with Tŷ Glyn, a venue rich in history.

The Thomas family commented:

“Tŷ Glyn has been an integral part of our community’s history, and we are excited to reintroduce it as a centrepiece for future celebrations and gatherings.”

Tŷ Glyn’s renovations are currently in full swing, promising a stunning blend of elegance and contemporary design. Located in a secluded, romantic spot overlooking the stunning Aeron Valley, offering a lovely setting for weddings. The property once owned by Geoffrey Faber founder of Faber&Faber, one of the world's great independent publishing houses, and used as a retreat for the poet T S Eliot will now feature a bridal suite, breath-taking bedrooms, a fabulous ceremony room, a grand hall, and beautifully landscaped gardens.

Retaining some of the building’s original charm and enhancing it with contemporary touches, the refurbishment will boast traditional stonework and entire walls of glass to flood the venue with natural light and create a sense of unity between the interior of the building and the surrounding landscape. One of the highlights will be a picturesque ceremony room with exposed wooden beams and draped greenery, the perfect space for couples to say ‘I do’.

The spacious grand hall is also under development, which will cater to both intimate and large weddings. The high standards don’t just stop with the interior; if you’ve ever visited Y Seler in Aberaeron you’ll already know the high quality to expect for the Tŷ Glyn menu crafted by their team of award-winning chefs.

Beyond weddings, Tŷ Glyn will be a versatile venue, open daily for guests to enjoy its charming hotel, indoor and outdoor restaurants, and a welcoming bar.

The Thomas family commented:

“Our goal is to be a place for life’s special moments and everyday gatherings,” they added “Whether you’re celebrating a wedding or simply enjoying a meal or drink with friends, Tŷ Glyn aims to make every visit special.”

Tŷ Glyn is poised to become one of Wales’s most sought-after wedding venues.

Wedding coordinator Georgina added: