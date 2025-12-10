Students Win Top Property Honours

Maya Waud, a Construction Management student who graduated in October with first class honours, received the Certificate of Excellence from the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) for achieving the highest degree score in the 2025 cohort on the CIOB accredited programme.

Maya previously worked for a housing association, and started the degree funded by her workplace and studied part-time. She now works for Anwyl Homes as a Land Buyer, who continued to fund the degree.

When asked about receiving the award, she said:

“I was so proud when I found out. Being able to study for my degree while working in the industry has been invaluable. It’s allowed me to apply what I learn in the classroom to real-world projects and bring practical insights back into my studies.”

The award was presented by Professor Anne Nortcliffe, Dean of Faculty of Arts, Computing and Engineering, who said:

“Having our Built Environment students recognised for their capabilities, whether they are studying full-time, part-time or a degree apprenticeship, highlights their strength and that of our academic team in developing the next generation of professionals who will make a real difference in North Wales. “Over the next ten years, significant government investment in Wylfa, the AI Centre, and HyNet will be underpinned by major civil and construction projects. These students represent the talent pipeline for these initiatives and will play vital roles in their success. “As Professor of Inclusive Engineering, Technology and Design, I am proud to see our Built Environment students and academic team growing in diversity. This ensures that we deliver inclusive solutions and infrastructure for the benefit of all communities across North Wales.”

The next presentation was to a Civil Engineering Student, Jack Whitehouse, who is currently studying at Wrexham, who was the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) Wales Cymru Undergraduate Prize winner.

Jack is studying the course through the degree apprenticeship programme, alongside working for MPH Construction, a local company based in Mold, North Wales.

Jack Whitehouse said:

“I’m honoured to receive this award from such a respected institution. It reflects the challenging work I’ve put into my studies and the incredible support I have had and continue to receive from my lecturers and peers at Wrexham University.”

The award was presented to Jack by Stella Brookes, Chartered Civil Engineer at Binnies, Chair of ICE Wales Cymru North Wales Branch, and Vice-Chair of ICE Wales Cymru. The ICE Student Prize celebrates students who demonstrate exceptional performance during their undergraduate civil engineering degree course.

Stella Brookes said:

“Jack’s commitment to excellence and his passion for civil engineering are evident in his achievements. We are delighted to recognise his talent and look forward to seeing his contributions to the profession in the future.”

Gareth Ellis from MPH Construction joined Jack for the presentation ceremony held at the university. He added:

“We’re incredibly proud of Jack and everything he has achieved. His dedication to learning and his enthusiasm for civil engineering have been evident throughout his time with us. “This award is a testament to his hard work and commitment, and we’re excited to see how he continues to grow and contribute to the industry.”

Maya and Jack’s recognitions formed part of the Professional Body Awards, hosted at Wrexham University’s newly opened CanfodAu: Canolfan Peirianneg ac Arloesi (Centre for Engineering and Innovation).