Twin Lettings at Bocam Park, Bridgend

Two more companies have signed to take office space at the multi-let Bocam Park business park in Pencoed, Bridgend.

Building services engineering and contracting company Dodd Group has moved within Pencoed to take larger 2,050 sq ft offices on the ground floor of Building 15, on a 10 year lease.

In addition, high-end windows and balconies installer Dantaag has leased 2,050 sq ft on the first floor of the same building, on a five year lease.

Landlord Second Horizon Limited was represented in each of the transactions by property consultancy Knight Frank. Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“We have certainly seen an increased appetite for good quality out of town offices from occupiers in recent months and these two deals reflect that demand. Bocam Park provides modern, refurbished office space with flexibility to subdivide to suit a range of sizes and excellent on-site parking. The business park is perfectly located for motorway access and Bocam Park continues to prove really attractive to occupiers – we have now let 35,000 sq ft of office space at Bocam Park in the last 4 years.”

Neil Callard, regional manager for Wales at Dodds Group, said:

“Moving to larger offices in Building 15 was a perfect fit, providing additional space to allow us to grow and work in future in a more flexible, socially-distanced manner while enabling us to remain on Bocam Park, which suits our employees well.”

Bocam Park lies immediately adjacent to Junction 35 of the M4 motorway, approximately two miles north of Bridgend. The site is already home to a number of high profile occupiers including Staedtler, Skanska, Rock IT, Business in Focus, NHS, Public Service Ombudsman for Wales, HCC Insurance plc and Davis Turner plc.

Opportunities remain for occupiers of 1,000 – 3,500 sq ft in existing buildings with quoting rents from £12.50 per sq ft and development land is available for larger requirements. For further details, contact Knight Frank in Cardiff.