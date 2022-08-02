Twelve Welsh Employers Honoured with a Prestigious Ministry of Defence Recognition Award

Twelve employers in Wales are among 156 who have been awarded the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award 2022 for their outstanding support towards the Armed Forces community.

Representing the highest badge of honour, the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award is awarded to those that employ and support those who serve in the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

The 12 winners based in Wales will be invited to receive their award later in the year at a special event in the Principality. Congratulations to:

Admiral Group Plc

Cardiff County Council

Denbighshire County Council

Ebarr Foundation CIC

Hugh James

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Pro Steel Engineering Ltd

Rubicon Facilities Management Ltd

Vale of Glamorgan Council

Veterans Award CIC

Woody’s Lodge

Wrexham County Borough Council

In addition, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council and Adferiad Recovery Limited

had their Gold Award revalidated, demonstrating their hard work and resilience in continuing their support over the last few years.

Minister for Defence People Leo Docherty said:

“Regardless of size, location or sector, employing members of the Armed Forces community is good for businesses. These awards recognise the outstanding support for our Armed Forces from employers across the UK and I would like to thank and congratulate each and every one.”

The Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards continues to grow in strength each year, with a current total of 643 holders. Organisations must reapply after five years in order to retain their Gold Award status.

To win an award from the Ministry of Defence, organisations must show that they provide 10 extra paid days leave for reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for veterans, reserves, Cadet Force adult volunteers and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

They must also advocate the benefits of supporting those within the Armed Forces community, by encouraging others to sign the Armed Forces Covenant and engage in the Employer Recognition Scheme.

Among those recognised include Morgan Stanley, IBM, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Admiral Group and Groundwork.

Head of People at Admiral Group Rhian Langham said:

“We’re thrilled to be recognised with the prestigious Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award. Inclusivity is a key part of our culture at Admiral, and we’re proud to create an environment where everyone feels supported. Our colleagues with Armed Forces connections have such a positive impact on our business, particularly through their impressive resilience and adaptability, and we’re committed to continue giving them the support they need.”

Richard Selby, director and co-founder, Pro Steel Engineering said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be one of only 156 organisations throughout the UK to achieved the highest-level award. As an organisation, we have been committed to the welfare and opportunities for veterans, their families and the wider communities for many years, and by continuing out work with RFCA for Wales, we have been able to continue enhancing policies and working practices to support the Armed Forces. From our experience, employing staff with military experience has helped to strengthen our business and we hope this award helps to encourage veterans and reservists to continue to work with us in the future.”

The Employer Recognition Scheme was launched in 2014 by the then Prime Minister David Cameron to recognise employer support for the wider principles of the Armed Forces Covenant and the full spectrum of Defence personnel. This includes the Reserves, service leavers, cadets, spouses and wounded, injured and sick.