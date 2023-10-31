Future Energy Wales, a two-day event takes place in the ICC Newport on the 6th and 7th of November and Is set to provide a clear roadmap of Wales’ renewable landscape.

A dynamic exhibition, cutting-edge programme, and all the latest sector news, opportunities and updates will be available for those with a stake in the Green Economy in Wales.

Today we profile the event Turning the tide on climate change

Guests include Tom Hill, Programme Manager, Marine Energy Wales, Sue Barr, Chair, Marine Energy Council, Kate Gilmartin, CEO, British Hydro Association, John Jenkins, Commercials Director, Menter Mon Morlais Ltd, Simon Cheeseman, Sector Lead, Wave & Tidal Energy, ORE Catapult and Sarah-Joy Lewis, Project Director, Local Partnerships

When?

Monday, November 6, 2023 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM · 1 hr

Information

Marine Energy Wales are joined by an expert panel as they discuss how significant a role tidal energy can play in making Wales a Net Zero nation. Expect to find out more about the unique energy system and economic benefits presented by tidal energy when compared to more established renewables as well as Wales’s tidal resource potential.

