Turning Brain Drain into Brain Gain With Global Education

For many smaller nations, the past several decades have been spent reckoning with swathes of graduates and skilled workers departing for greener pastures – that is, larger nations offering greater opportunities.

While this so-called ‘brain drain’ has led to growing skills gaps in a number of regions and sectors, one country actively combating the trend is Wales. How? Instead of pouring all its resources into preventing the loss of homegrown talent, Wales is setting itself apart from the rest of the UK by committing to building pathways for international students and workers to study, work, and remain in Wales.

With only 32% of school leavers in Wales applying to UK universities – the lowest rate in the UK – the need to attract and retain skilled talent from overseas is becoming more urgent. In response, the Welsh government made the decision not to pass on Westminster’s proposed 6% levy to international students, meaning Wales remains more affordable and welcoming for overseas learners, when compared to other parts of the UK.

Additionally, Wales has invested £72,000 in building ties with universities in Karnataka, India, aiming to deepen educational partnerships, encourage collaborative research, and create reciprocal mobility for students and academics. These partnerships are designed to strengthen Welsh presence abroad while also bringing new expertise into Wales, thereby fostering growth in key industries such as green energy, technology, and healthcare.

Building a talent pipeline through education

Reversing brain drain of course, starts with nurturing homegrown talent. This new strategy coincides with the Welsh governments ongoing drive to keep homegrown talent at home. However, to sustain growth, Wales needs to attract international learners and create pathways for them to transition into the local workforce.

The impact of this strategy is already becoming apparent, with interest from U.S. students more than doubling, rising from 14% to 32%. Meanwhile, 76% of students exposed to Study in Wales advertising campaigns said they were more likely to consider Wales as a viable option. These numbers suggest a strong and growing international awareness of Welsh higher education opportunities.

The power of partnerships

While global branding plays an important role, Wales’s expanding transnational education (TNE) efforts are vital to its growing popularity. Between 2021/22 and 2022/23, the number of students enrolled in Welsh TNE programmes overseas grew from 31,575 to 34,340 marking a 9% increase in just one year, and a 13.5% rise since 2018/19. Crucially, over half of these learners are based in Asia, revealing how new ties with Indian institutions are already working in Wales’s favour by building long-term collaboration, knowledge sharing, and talent mobility pipelines. As these global connections strengthen and evolve, services such as Employer of Record, Global Payroll, and Visa and Immigration solutions are supporting educational institutions to ensure compliance, and by extension, the long-term viability of these global partnership projects.

As more Welsh qualifications are delivered overseas, and more global researchers join local projects, the education sector is increasingly working with other sectors to ensure that these collaborations translate into tangible economic benefits. Cardiff University, for instance, is among nine UK institutions sharing a £54 million global talent fund to attract top international researchers. These efforts elevate Wales’s research profile while attracting high-level expertise into the Welsh system.

Education driving a global Wales

The Welsh government’s foreign investment initiatives are creating thousands of jobs and driving regional regeneration. In north Wales, for example, a £1 billion redevelopment of a paper manufacturing campus, backed by £13 million in government funding, will safeguard 147 jobs and create 220 new ones. These investments are emblematic of how Wales is using education, skills, and research partnerships to attract foreign capital and fuel local innovation.

The technology sector, in particular, stands to benefit. Welsh universities are helping to drive the next global tech era, nurturing start-ups and supporting collaborations between academia and industry. With a growing base of international students and researchers, these tech ecosystems are becoming more diverse, connected, and globally competitive.

Organisations such as Darogan have been established to bridge the gap between talent and employment. Their mission is to connect graduate talent with opportunities across Wales, aligning skills with business needs and helping Welsh employers grow, compete globally, and expand into new markets.

From global learners to local leaders

Reversing brain drain and building a culture of innovation requires a clear vision of Wales’s potential. This is already resonating with the Welsh diaspora: a recent report found that over 54% of emigrants would consider returning. Ongoing investment is helping attract new talent and create fresh business opportunities.

A strong, unified vision is also essential for attracting international talent. Expanding graduate pathways, supporting start-ups, and aligning visa and immigration policies with long-term skills needs will be key. By linking global education with workforce planning, Wales can build a sustainable cycle of talent attraction and retention.

The partnerships with Indian universities, the surge in US interest, and strong TNE growth all point toward Wales’s growing reputation as an outward-looking, globally connected nation, committed to using its impressive educational offering to bolster its economy.

A clear path forward

While the UK’s education landscape becomes more fragmented, and immigration rules deter foreign interest, Wales’s distinctive approach is beginning to pay off. By rejecting Westminster’s levy and investing in international collaboration, it is signalling to the world that it values openness over restriction and partnership over protectionism. In doing so, Wales is redefining what a small nation can achieve in the global education race.