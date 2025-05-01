TUI Expands Cardiff Airport Operations

TUI has announced a further major expansion at Cardiff Wales Airport with new routes added to its flying programme, as well as boosted frequency to some of the most popular holiday destinations.

From summer 2026, a fourth aircraft will be based at Cardiff Airport.

On 2nd May 2026, TUI will launch a brand-new route from Cardiff to Hurghada, Egypt, meaning holidaymakers will be able to soak up Egyptian sunshine from May. On 21st May 2026, a brand-new route from Cardiff to Faro will launch.

A Fuerteventura route will continue for the winter season which launches on 20th December 2025.

Due to increased demand for summer hot-spot destinations, TUI is increasing its flying frequency to the likes of Antalya, Gran Canaria, Palma de Mallorca, Enfidha and Tenerife.

The Antalya route will see an extra flight each week, increasing it from three to four flights per week

TUI will double its weekly flying frequency to Gran Canaria from once to twice weekly

The Cardiff to Palma De Mallorca route will be increased from five flights per week, to six

Enfidha will see an additional weekly flight, taking it from two to three flights per week

And customers will be able to choose from an additional flight to Tenerife each week, with four weekly flights

TUI UK&I Commercial Director Chris Logan said:

“We’re really excited to be expanding our routes and flying frequency from Cardiff Airport to give our customers even more choice and flexibility. With exclusive new routes and additional flights to some of the most popular holiday destinations, we’re making it even easier for travellers to visit new places from their local airport. We’ve seen the demand for destinations such as Turkey, Tenerife and Mallorca grow year on year, so this increase in capacity allows customers to explore more options when booking their holiday.”

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, added: