TUI Bolsters Capacity at Cardiff Airport with New Route and More Flights

TUI has announced a major expansion at Cardiff Wales Airport with new destinations, exclusive routes, and boosted frequency to some of the most sought-after holiday spots.

These additional routes aligns with Marella Cruises' winter programme in Gran Canaria. A second aircraft will be based at Cardiff Airport. Marella Cruises is part of TUI UK and Ireland and TUI Group.

TUI will introduce a brand-new, exclusive route from Cardiff to Fuerteventura. The service takes off Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Following strong demand, TUI is doubling its flights to Gran Canaria, moving from once to twice weekly. This increased service starts Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Marella Cruises will include Canary Island itineraries from Cardiff Airport aboard Marella Voyager. Including itineraries such as: ‘Island Explorer’ departing from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife, Lanzarote, Funchal, Madeira, Santa Cruz de La Palm and finishing up in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria throughout the season.

Flights to Tenerife will increase from three to four times a week starting Sunday, December 21, 2025.

As the winter turns to summer, TUI will keep these added services running.

TUI UK&I Commercial Director Phillip Iveson said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to expand our choice for holidaymakers travelling from Cardiff Airport, with exclusive new routes and additional flights that make it even easier for travellers to reach fantastic destinations from their doorstep. We know that Welsh holidaymakers love the Canary Islands, and this increase in capacity means they can now fly more frequently and at more convenient times”.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport said: