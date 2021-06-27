TSW Training Apprenticeships Helps 60 of its Learners Access the Welsh Government’s Digital Exclusion Fund

TSW Training Apprenticeships has helped 60 of its learners to access new laptops and iPads via the Welsh Government's Digital Exclusion Fund.

The Digital Exclusion fund is part of Digital 2030, a strategic framework for digital learning in the post-16 sector covering further education, work-based and adult learning in Wales.

The emergence of Covid-19 forced learners to work from home, and many had no access to appropriate equipment, devices, or adequate connectivity to complete their studies, other than their smartphones.

In 2021, the Welsh Government released a £2.6 million capital grant fund to support those who were digitally excluded.

The fund was made available to apprenticeship training providers, like TSW, who could invest in technology to help apprentices with digital barriers.

“TSW Training Apprenticeships supplied 60 of its apprentices, who wouldn’t have been able to continue their studies at home through lockdown, with brand new laptops and tablets, thanks to the Welsh Government's Digital Exclusion Fund,” explains Managing Director, Stuart Davies. “They can continue with their studies and achieve their qualifications, allowing employers to continuing upskilling their people and grow their business capabilities.”

Samuel Taylor

Samuel is an SSTLS apprentice. He stays in school after hours to work towards his qualifications and although there are laptops at school, they can only be used by pupils during school hours. His TSW Training Advisor, Abigail John, secured him a laptop via the Digital Exclusion Fund, giving him the flexibility to work when and where he needs to.

Megan Taylor

Megan has just started her Level 2 foundation CCPLD apprenticeship. She intends to progress onto the Level 3 qualifications. In her first review with her TA, Michelle David, Megan revealed that although she was using her smartphone to work, she was finding it very difficult. She was saving towards a new laptop. We put her forward for a brand-new Digital Exclusion Fund laptop, which she received in May 2021.

Meet more of TSW’s digital exclusion learners here: https://www.tsw.co.uk/about-us/our-case-studies/digital-exclusion-fund/