Transport for Wales Building Online Community to Shape its Work

Transport for Wales has this week launched a new online community to give the public the opportunity to help shape the transformation of travel in Wales.

‘Sgwrs’ (which means ‘chat’ in English) will allow TfW to gather opinions and ideas for the future of travel on trains and buses and active travel such as cycling and walking.

Community members will take part in surveys, online discussions, and moderated online discussion forums on a range of transport-related topics to help keep us improving our services.

Geraint Stanley, TfW Customer Experience Project Manager, commented:

“We want to transform transport for the benefit of the people of Wales, so it’s vital we gather the views of as many people as possible to shape our work. “Our aim is to build Sgwrs into a highly engaged online community which represents the diverse population of Wales and the customers we serve. “We’d really like people to get involved and in return participants will have access to rewards, exclusive content and the chance to win monthly competitions or prizes for taking part in activities.”

Registration to take part in Sgwrs is now open via the recently-relaunched Transport for Wales website here https://tfw.wales/sgwrs-customer-panel

Sgwrs will be used for research and web community purposes only and at no stage will participants be contacted for any sales or promotional reasons.