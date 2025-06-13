Tramshed Tech CEO Louise Harris Awarded MBE in King’s Birthday Honours

Louise Harris, co-founder and CEO of Tramshed Tech, has been awarded an MBE for services to digital entrepreneurship in the King's Birthday Honours list.

The recognition celebrates Louise's exceptional contribution to Wales' technology sector and her pioneering work in supporting entrepreneurs, particularly women and underrepresented groups in tech.

Under her leadership since 2016, Tramshed Tech has evolved from a single Cardiff workspace into a tech startup hub operating locations across Wales and supporting hundreds of tech, digital, and creative businesses.

“I'm deeply honoured to receive this recognition,” said Louise. “This award reflects not just my work, but the incredible achievements of my team and the wider Welsh tech ecosystem. From the entrepreneurs taking bold risks to build innovative businesses, to the partners and team members who've helped create the infrastructure to support them – this recognition belongs to all of us who believe Wales can be a global force in technology and innovation.”

Under Louise's leadership Tramshed Tech has delivered more than 20 business growth programmes, supporting entrepreneurs from initial ideation through to investor readiness and international expansion. The organisation's three core pillars – Spaces, Ventures, and Skills – have created a comprehensive ecosystem that aims to address the full spectrum of tech business needs.

Louise's vision extends far beyond Wales' borders through initiatives such as the Tech Export Programme and Soft-Landing Programme.

Under her leadership, Tramshed Tech has also hosted hundreds of international delegations, strengthening Wales' position on the global tech stage. As strategic partners of London Tech Week, Tramshed Tech annually showcases Welsh innovation at the UK's biggest tech event and attracts new investment to come to Wales.

Lord Mervyn Davies, chairman and main investor in Tramshed Tech and former trade and business minister, said:

“Louise exemplifies the tenacity and ambition that defines truly exceptional entrepreneurs. Her vision for Tramshed Tech and unwavering commitment to building Wales' tech ecosystem has been remarkable to witness. I've seen firsthand how Louise's leadership has transformed not just a single company, but an entire regional innovation landscape. This MBE recognition is thoroughly deserved.”

Louise launched Wales' first Female Founder Investor Readiness Programme in 2024 in partnership with British Business Bank, building on Wales' foundation where 12.1% of high turnover growth companies are female-led – the highest rate across all UK devolved nations and regions.

She has also co-created the Data Inclusivity Network in partnership with Cardiff Capital Region.

Most recently, Louise has been supporting the Invest in Women Taskforce, a government-backed initiative to create a £250 million investment pool deployed by female investors to accelerate investment into female-powered businesses across the UK.

Louise's expertise has made her a sought-after advisor across public and private sectors. She serves on the Welsh Economic Growth Advisory Group, UK Tech Cluster Group, and contributes to Pearson's AI and Innovation board, helping shape the future of personalised learning through generative AI integration.

Her leadership has secured strategic partnerships with major organisations including Barclays as their Ecosystem Partner for Wales, British Business Bank Wales, Google for Startups, Microsoft, Welsh Government, and Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Beyond Tramshed Tech, Louise founded Big Learning Company, pioneering digital skills training partnerships with leading brands including LEGO Education. This expertise has been integrated into Tramshed Tech's Skills pillar, delivering work-based learning and digital upskilling programmes.

Louise has been recognised by both UK and Welsh Governments for her contributions to the tech sector and has spoken at digital and tech events worldwide, including at the British Embassy in Paris and No.10 Downing Street. She was selected as one of 15 women to front a national campaign by NatWest and Getty Images to improve representation of female entrepreneurs in media and advertising.