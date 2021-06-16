Training Specialist Drives Forward with Wrexham Expansion

A Shropshire driver training specialist has expanded into Wrexham – recording a 100 per cent first-time pass rate at its new site since lockdown restrictions eased.

Dulson Training also has centres in Telford, Rodenhurst and Shrewsbury and views the Wrexham expansion as the next logical step for the company to meet the growing demand for its services.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said:

“We actually opened our Wrexham site in January 2020 but only managed a couple of months of driver training and testing before lockdown. “We had a brief reopening at the end of summer when more training and testing was successfully delivered from our Rhosddu Industrial Estate site before going back into lockdown. “Finally, all restrictions were lifted in April – 15 months after opening the site and we are now delivering a full range of courses in Wrexham using the public test facility at Llay. “It’s gone really well and I am proud that we have achieved a 100 per cent first-time pass rate in Wrexham since reopening on April 12. “We operate national training contracts and were looking for a training location slightly further north. With another of our established sites sitting on the Wales/England border in Shrewsbury, we were already servicing the requirements for many people living in Wales. “Some of our instructors live in Wales and Wrexham felt like a great fit – complementing our Telford site that provides a service further east and into the West Midlands.”

Wrexham courses offered by Dulson Training include full licence acquisition training and tests or refresher assessment training for B+E Car & Trailer, C1 Ambulance, C HGV Class 2 and C+E HGV Class 1.

The company also provides PCV training for minibus or full-size coach through a collaboration with training partners Lakeside Coaches of Ellesmere.

The new centre’s wide range of training opportunities also include caravan and motorhome handling courses, accredited First Aid training, classroom and remote Driver CPC and ADR – Carrying Hazardous Goods as well as a full range of accredited RTITB MHE Forklift and lorry mounted crane training courses.

“I believe with our new training equipment, experienced and friendly instructors and our impressive record of results, we will be a great training partner for anyone who is looking to up-skill or move into a new career,” Steve added.

Dulson Training already has an established reputation for customer service and its professional approach to driver training. The firm’s sites in Shrewsbury, Rodenhurst and Telford include private driving test facilities, RTITB forklift centre and classrooms for ADR, Driver CPC and First Aid training.

The company offers full driver, warehouse and workplace training solutions and through its Shropshire and Wrexham training sites, is able to provide a reliable service to Shropshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire, West Midlands, Herefordshire, North and Mid Wales.

“We are proud to offer a fully managed service, helping the learner at every stage and we offer a free driving assessment to establish how many lessons may be needed,” said Steve. “With intensive courses available, very impressive pass rates, our own in-house DVSA assessors and the capacity to keep waiting times to a minimum, we are able to meet the high expectations that people expect from Dulson Training.”

The company is able to offer a range of payment options which can be spread over a period of up to four years – an incentive to encourage anyone looking at driving as a career during the current driver shortage or adding to their qualifications.

Training is also available to young job seekers using the Kickstart scheme, and ReAct funding is available for a range of courses to help those who are being made or have recently been made redundant.