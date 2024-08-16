Town’s Traders See Ffos Caerffili’s Positive Impact on Town

Traders at Caerphilly’s new shipping container-style market have reported seeing an increase in shoppers in the town since the site launched in April.

Ffos Caerffili, home to more than 20 local traders including Joe’s Plant Place and The Circular Studio, has played host to a wide range of community events including Caerphilly Pride, family events, craft fairs and business networking.

Joe Carey, owner of Joe’s Plant Place at Ffos, said:

“As someone who has spent most of my life in Caerphilly, there always used to be an emphasis on going into Cardiff on the weekend.

“Ffos has had a real impact on getting people to spend their Friday night in the town.”

The retail destination has been nominated in the retail/leisure projects category of the Offsite Awards 2024, taking place on September 17 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The awards recognise the best projects within the construction sector, and Ffos is up against developments from all over the UK.

Businesses in the market say they have felt the change in the town; Caerphilly born-and-bred Samantha Eastcott, owner of The Circular Studio at Ffos Caerffili, said she has seen its impact first-hand.

She said:

“Ffos has made Caerphilly more of a destination than it was previously. As someone from the town, Caerphilly definitely feels more vibrant since the opening”.

Local business owner, Martin Rees, opened a second business in Ffos Caerffili and said:

“I’m lucky enough to have the ice cream stall at the market – Ffos has been a great new addition to the town, and it’s also meant more visitors to our restaurant.”

Ffos Caerffili was created in part to help bring the community of Caerphilly together – and traders have been impressed with the support from locals.

Joe said:

“You can see the impact; it really is a community being brought together. “I see people coming in from 5pm onwards on a Friday night and spending their night at Ffos; it’s amazing.”

The market is the first of its kind in Caerphilly and marks the first development of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, with funding support from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Initiative and the European Regional Development Fund. The scheme was designed and delivered by Stride Treglown.