Town Square Spaces Marks Half a Decade of Growth with Continued Expansion

Coworking and small business support experts Town Square Spaces Ltd (TownSq) has continued its year-on-year growth with a series of new spaces, business support contracts and innovative projects as it sets itself for further expansion.

In the past twelve months, the business has almost doubled its seven-figure turnover, doubled its headcount by employing an additional 20 members of staff, won a number of contracts in Neath, Devon, Herefordshire and Kent and opened its first spaces in Cardiff and London.

The B-Corp business also launched its Cowork Local Project across Swansea, Denbighshire and the Vale Of Glamorgan. The UK Community Renewal Funded Project supports local venues by opening their unused spaces for coworking, and supports local people and businesses with a workspace closer to home that keeps people working and spending locally.

So far, the project has seen 65 spaces across its three regions with more venues signing up every week. Users of these spaces also gain TownSq membership, which, along with its seven UK Hubs, now stands at more than 700 members.

The business also has contracts to run support programmes across its regions including Accelerators, Startup Clubs and Business Expos and through these they have supported over 2,500 enterprises.

With a changing landscape, the leadership team feel TownSq’s offering will become even more necessary as the post-Covid and Brexit challenges combine with an expected recession and cost of living crisis.

Founder and COO Mandy Weston reflected on a strong year and the challenges and opportunities to come: