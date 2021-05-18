Town Centres in Mid-Wales to Benefit from New ‘Placemaking’ Fund

Welsh Government ‘placemaking’ funding secured by Powys County Council for the mid-Wales region will see an investment of £1.26millon to help Powys and Ceredigion town centres build back better.

As part of the wider Transforming Towns regeneration programme, this newly available grant is designed to offer flexible support for a wide range of projects including green infrastructure developments to internal and external commercial and residential improvements for business owners.

This funding, alongside other existing Transforming Towns aimed to support town centre and traders respond to the Covid-19 by funding adaptions and improve public safety, will help with recovery efforts from the pandemic – helping to bring new economic opportunity and employment back to the centre of our towns.

“The Covid-19 crisis has had a significant impact on the lives and health of many Powys citizens, but it has also had severe economic consequences. The lockdown had an immediate impact on the way in which our town centres operate, with many businesses being required to close for a significant period of time.” explains Cllr Iain McIntosh, Cabinet Member for Economic Development & Regeneration. ​“Our attention is now firmly on supporting our town centres, ensuring that they remain safe and resilient, now and into the future. “The new placemaking fund is an excellent opportunity for our town centres across mid-Wales to access funds to help rebuild, take advantage of unique sense of place and create sustainable places for our communities.”

The placemaking grant is available to private businesses, including developers, third sector businesses, and the public sector. For more information and details of how to apply, please visit: https://www.growinpowys.com/transforming-towns.