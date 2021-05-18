Major £1 Million Scheme Planned to Support All Swansea Businesses

A £1 million scheme is soon being launched to encourage local shopping by helping local businesses in all communities across Swansea recover from the impact of Covid-19.

These include businesses in local towns and villages like Clydach, Gorseinon, Morriston, Llansamlet, St Thomas, Mumbles, Uplands, Penderry, Townhill, Killay, Landore and Penclawdd, as well as smaller local shopping areas throughout the county.

Shopfront improvements, awnings, signage and the introduction of more greenery like trees and plants will be covered by the funding, which will be assisted by the Welsh Government’s Tidy Towns initiative.

Details on how the funding will be allocated will be confirmed once finalised.

The scheme forms part of an overall £20 million Swansea Economic Recovery Action Plan being considered for approval at Swansea Council’s Cabinet on Thursday May 20. It’s also aimed at encouraging more people to shop local.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“We recognise the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on businesses throughout Swansea as a whole. “So as well as our many on-going city centre regeneration schemes including Copr Bay to support businesses there, it’s vital we also do all we can to support businesses in all other parts of Swansea too. “As we emerge from Covid-19, this £1 million scheme will help these businesses recover by funding shopfront improvements, awnings and greenery that will create more pleasant trading environments while generating more footfall. “It also builds on support worth over £100 million from the council, the Welsh Government and the UK Government that’s been committed to Swansea businesses since the onset of the pandemic.”

Cllr Andrew Stevens, Cabinet Member for Business Improvement and Performance, said:

“This new funding scheme follows on from the Shop Local campaign launched by the council last year as we look to further support businesses in all the county’s communities. “The importance of shopping locally can’t be overestimated. Not only does it support our local businesses, but it also creates jobs and boosts local communities as a whole. “Countless local businesses have been there for all communities in Swansea throughout the pandemic, so they deserve our continued support in months and years to come. “The council was here for people during the pandemic and we’re now here for them during the recovery.”

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“We promised in the budget that we would create a substantial local recovery fund. “We are delivering on that promise with our first set of announcements from the £20 million fund to support local businesses in all our communities who have been there for all of us during the pandemic. “This is extra money to support the businesses, families and community groups worst affected.”

As well as supporting businesses, the council’s Swansea Economic Recovery Action Plan is also aimed at creating a sustainable economic recovery by championing local food, developing skills and employability, supporting tourism and raising confidence.