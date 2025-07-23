Warning Over Rising QR Code ‘Quishing’ Scams Targeting Consumers and SMEs

A new cyber threat which is deliberately aimed at exploiting the desire for convenience is trapping victims, an insurance firm is warning.

Cybercriminals are actively corrupting QR codes with fake replacements which have malicious links embedded in them. This is known as ‘Quishing’. When the unsuspecting victim scans the QR code, it takes them to a malicious website or downloads harmful malware onto the victim’s device which prompts them to input payment details.

Marc Rocker, Head of Cyber at Towergate Insurance, said:

“QR codes are designed for convenience, but criminals are targeting our desire to do things more efficiently and with as little effort as possible. This means that convenience can come at a high price and, unfortunately, there are many examples of people falling victim to scams using these fake codes. “Corrupted QR codes have been found on emails, television, parcels, menus and Pay and Display parking meters. One lady was scammed £13,000 after scanning a fake QR code in a railway station in Stockton-on-Tees. Within minutes, the cybercriminals made a string of fraudulent payments on her credit card and even succeeded in taking out a £7,500 loan in her name.”

Last year, Action Fraud reported receiving 1,386 reports of Quishing. This has jumped considerably from 2019 when only 100 reports were logged. Lead officer at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, Katherine Hart, states that Quishing attacks are “significantly under-reported” meaning that the actual figure could be even more startling.

Parking meters are particularly vulnerable to Quishing and the RAC advises against using the QR codes provided in car parks or on meters to pay for parking. Instead, opt for cash, card or manually download the official app by typing its name into your app store.

From a business perspective, QR codes can now be found on business cards, exhibition stands, email signatures and on multifactor authentication apps. The threat to SMEs is significant as many don’t have sufficient cyber insurance. However, in reality, the risk of cybercrime to businesses far outweighs many other risks that they would have cover for, without a second thought. SMEs need to take a much more serious interest in protecting themselves against this dangerous new threat.

Marc said: