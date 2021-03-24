Torfaen Manufacturers Take Advantage of Productivity Enhancement Programme

The Welsh Government Productivity Enhancement Programme was launched in Torfaen at the end of last year, after wide spread success in other areas.

A wide variety of Torfaen based manufacturing businesses attended this successful virtual event hosted by Welsh Government and Torfaen Economy & Enterprise to find out how this programme of support, including funding for capital expenditure in new technologies could take their business to the next level.

The programme aims to increase efficiency, develop new products and explore new markets within the business. Every participant in the scheme will be assigned a Welsh Government Relationship Manager and Innovation Specialist to help review productivity enhancement and support them through the business friendly application process.

Expert manufacturing advice is provided through a funded productivity consultancy that has helped SME businesses with advice surrounding factory layout, automation and digital, technical manufacturing challenges and quality marking requirements.

Chris Gulliford, Operations Director at Camtronics Vale said:

“We would like to thank our consultant for the professionalism shown during his visit to evaluate our project. He provided invaluable technical advice and suggested several ways to improve quality, throughput, and efficiency, not only on the focused project, but in other areas of the business. The support received will not only assist us now but will also help achieve our future strategic goals.”

Advanced Furniture operations director Geraint Griffiths said:

“Advanced Furniture will be able to quickly and efficiently bring new products to the market place through a new computer aided design and manufacturing package.”

Nick Ball, operations director with Express Contract Drying, said:

“This grant supports our plan to adopt technology specifically designed to better manage our business processes in an integrated and real-time manner, reducing duplicating in capturing and management of data leading to increase efficiency and traceability. This enterprise resource planning system is a key investment in our company’s operations, efficiency, intelligence, and productivity, which will strengthen our existing business and support further business expansion in coming years.”

If you are a manufacturing business based in Torfaen who would like to explore this programme further please contact:

Torfaen Economy & Enterprise – Email: [email protected]