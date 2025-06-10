Torfaen Business Networking Event Set to Empower Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs and business owners are invited to attend a special networking event in Cwmbran on Thursday, 12 June, designed to help forge new connections and provide practical tools for business growth.

The Torfaen Business Networking event will take place from 9am to 11:30am at Parkway Hotel. It is being delivered by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Torfaen County Borough Council, with support from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

The event offers attendees the opportunity to introduce their businesses, make new contacts, and hear valuable business insights in a welcoming, informal environment.

Attendees will also benefit from a guest presentation by Matthew Preece, Director of Business Pathfinders, a consultancy that specialises in helping business owners towards sustainable growth. Matthew will be sharing strategies for identifying your business’ “success cycle”.

As well as networking and the expert presentation, participants will also hear from both FSB and Torfaen County Borough Council about the range of support services and initiatives available to help businesses in the region start, scale, and thrive.

For more information and to register visit Torfaen Business Networking.