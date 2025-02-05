Business News Wales  |

Subscribe to the daily newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
BNW - Forward features leaderboard
skills-wales large advert
bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
GEW Ad
5 February 2025

PTorfaen

Torfaen Business Network Launches Academy to Support Local Entrepreneurs

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Torfaen Business Network Launches Academy to Support Local Entrepreneurs
left to Right: Ashley Harkus, Chair of Torfaen Business Voice and Partner at Everett Tomlin Lloyd & Pratt Rachel Denning & Leah Buffin, Entrepreneurs and TBV Academy members

Business networking group ‘Torfaen Business Voice’ (TBV) has launched the TBV Academy, designed to support pre-startup individuals, young entrepreneurs, and newly established businesses in bringing their ideas to life and achieving sustainable growth.

TBV Academy Members will benefit from a 12-month paid membership to Torfaen Business Voice, sponsored by local businesses, providing them with the opportunity to participate in four networking meetings throughout the year, allowing them to engage with other businesses and industry experts.

Ashley Harkus, Partner at Everett Tomlin Lloyd & Pratt Solicitors, and Chair of Torfaen Business Voice, said:

 “The TBV Academy is an exciting initiative that will provide crucial support to local entrepreneurs at the most critical stage of their business journey. By connecting them with experienced mentors and offering key networking opportunities, we are ensuring that the next generation of businesses in Torfaen have the best possible start.”

TBV Academy members will be offered personalised mentorship through the digital platform ‘Spring Online’, www.springonline.uk,  where members will be matched with experienced business mentors who can offer tailored advice and support to develop their business ideas into becoming a reality.

The TBV Academy is open to entrepreneurs of all ages, either with a business idea they would like to progress, or support for their existing business, provided their startup has launched within the past 12 months.

Applications for the TBV Academy are limited and are now open.  Individuals are asked to contact the Business Engagement Team at Torfaen Business Direct for further information by emailing businessdirect@torfaen.gov.uk or calling 01633 648735

 



Columns & Features:
Tourism
3 February 2025

Flexibility Will Be Key for Hospitality Recruitment in 2025

Flexibility Will Be Key for Hospitality Recruitment in 2025
Innovation / Tech
30 January 2025

Wales’ Global Leadership in Semiconductors Must Be Protected

Wales’ Global Leadership in Semiconductors Must Be Protected
Innovation / Tech
20 January 2025

Competition Offers Small Businesses the Chance to ‘Bring Dream Brand to Life’

Competition Offers Small Businesses the Chance to ‘Bring Dream Brand to Life’
Guest Author
17 January 2025

Looking Ahead to 2025: Increased Costs for Welsh Businesses

Looking Ahead to 2025: Increased Costs for Welsh Businesses

In Other News:

Business News Wales //