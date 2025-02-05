Torfaen Business Network Launches Academy to Support Local Entrepreneurs

Business networking group ‘Torfaen Business Voice’ (TBV) has launched the TBV Academy, designed to support pre-startup individuals, young entrepreneurs, and newly established businesses in bringing their ideas to life and achieving sustainable growth.

TBV Academy Members will benefit from a 12-month paid membership to Torfaen Business Voice, sponsored by local businesses, providing them with the opportunity to participate in four networking meetings throughout the year, allowing them to engage with other businesses and industry experts.

Ashley Harkus, Partner at Everett Tomlin Lloyd & Pratt Solicitors, and Chair of Torfaen Business Voice, said:

“The TBV Academy is an exciting initiative that will provide crucial support to local entrepreneurs at the most critical stage of their business journey. By connecting them with experienced mentors and offering key networking opportunities, we are ensuring that the next generation of businesses in Torfaen have the best possible start.”

TBV Academy members will be offered personalised mentorship through the digital platform ‘Spring Online’, www.springonline.uk, where members will be matched with experienced business mentors who can offer tailored advice and support to develop their business ideas into becoming a reality.

The TBV Academy is open to entrepreneurs of all ages, either with a business idea they would like to progress, or support for their existing business, provided their startup has launched within the past 12 months.

Applications for the TBV Academy are limited and are now open. Individuals are asked to contact the Business Engagement Team at Torfaen Business Direct for further information by emailing businessdirect@torfaen.gov.uk or calling 01633 648735