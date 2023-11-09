Topping-out Milestone for new Swansea Office Development

A ‘topping-out’ event has been held as construction of a major new office development in Swansea city centre continues at pace.

With construction earmarked for completion in early 2024, the development at 71/72 The Kingsway, once open and operational, will provide space for 600 jobs in sectors like tech, digital and the creative industries.

The topping-out event marks the completion of the seven-storey development’s highest structural feature. Located at the former Oceana nightclub site, the 71/72 The Kingsway scheme is being developed by Swansea Council. The development is being part-funded by the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal and Bouygues UK are leading on the construction of 71/72 The Kingsway.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“The topping-out event marks another milestone for the construction of this landmark scheme, which is needed due to the limited amount of high-quality office accommodation in Swansea. “With the internal fit-out soon due to start, this development will be worth £32.6m a year to Swansea’s economy once open and operational. “Marketing of the spaces there has recently been ramped-up too, building on positive discussions already taking place with a number of potential tenants.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“This development follows-on from a major investment in The Kingsway’s look and feel to introduce a greener, more pleasant environment there for businesses, pedestrians and motorists. “Once complete, it will further improve the look of the area, create space for entrepreneurial businesses and combine with other schemes nearby to generate more trade for other city centre businesses like shops and restaurants, helping attract even more investment in future.”

Wales Office Minister James Davies said:

“I was delighted to attend this exciting milestone in the construction of 71/72 Kingsway in Swansea. The UK Government is proud of our investment in the Swansea Bay City Deal which, along with our partners, has built this brilliant new facility for the city. “The UK Government is focused on creating jobs and spreading prosperity in Wales and this development will do exactly that by providing space for 600 jobs in growing sectors.”

Stephen Davies, Bouygues UK’s Operations Director for Wales and the South West, said:

“Bouygues UK is very proud to be working with Swansea Council on this landmark project for the city. It was a pleasure to welcome all to the site so they could see the brilliant progress that is being made. “Sustainability is hugely important to Bouygues UK and it’s wonderful to work on such an innovative and environmentally friendly building. The fact that the building, when finished, will operate at net zero is very important to us as a business, as it’s our ambition to achieve this at all of our sites and builds. “71/72 The Kingsway is a key part of the history and infrastructure of the city centre, and this landmark building certainly fills the need for high-quality office accommodation. The mix of commercial and office space is going to be a great asset to Swansea, along with the other ongoing regeneration projects.”

Designed by Architecture 00, the 104,000 square foot scheme includes innovative public spaces with specific areas of the building being offered to the open market to let. These are made up of over 47,000 square feet of Grade A office space, as well as retail, food and beverage spaces, an event hall, and flexible and serviced workspaces.

The scheme will include solar panels on top of the building, as well as heat recovery systems to minimise energy use. It will also include 69 bike spaces and electric bike charging, as well as extensive shower and changing facilities and a new link between The Kingsway and Oxford Street.