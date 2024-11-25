Timetable Agreed for Torfaen Local Development Plan

A new timetable has been approved for the delivery of Torfaen County Council’s Replacement Local Development Plan.

The plan will set out where new housing and employment sites are to be allocated, as well as identifying areas and measures to improve well-being and biodiversity.

Torfaen Council's current adopted plan covers 2013 to 2021 and work had begun on a Replacement Local Development Plan for 2022-2037.

Councillors have agreed a new Delivery Agreement, which sets out the timescale for the development of the plan and how and when interested parties and the public can be involved.

The key dates are:

Preferred Strategy- October 2025

Deposit Plan – October 2026

Submission to Welsh Government – January 2028

Adoption by Torfaen Council – December 2028

The Preferred Strategy outlines the strategic direction of the Local Development Plan and the Deposit Plan provides the details of the plan itself.

Details of how and when residents can comment on the Preferred Strategy and Deposit Plan will be advertised on the council's website and social media channels.

The new Delivery Agreement replaces the initial agreement approved by councillors in 2023.

The Delivery Agreement will be available to read in full on the council's website and a summary guide will also be available in customer care centres and libraries from early December.