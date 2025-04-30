Timeline Set Out For AI Growth Zone Scheme

The first hosts of flagship AI Growth Zones are set to be announced in the summer.

Investors and local authorities were at TechUK in London as the UK Government started its formal qualifying process, giving them the opportunity to discuss their proposals and learn more about the vision for AI Growth Zones with AI Minister Feryal Clark and the Prime Minister’s AI Adviser Matt Clifford.

The initial Expressions of Interest (EOI) which opened earlier this year saw more than 200 responses. The UK Government says that AI Growth Zones will attract billions in private investment.

Potential sites identified across the country through the EOI process include former industrial areas with land and infrastructure ready for redevelopment.

Proposals should demonstrate access to large existing power connections of at least 500MW – enough energy to power 2 million homes – or set out a clear plan for how they will get there. The qualifying process will also examine other criteria, including site readiness, and local impact.

Minister for AI Feryal Clark said:

“Just like coal and steam powered our past, AI is powering the future. Our AI Growth Zones will transform areas across the UK into engines of growth and opportunity – unlocking new jobs and revitalising communities across the UK. “This is our Plan for Change in action, ensuring the benefits of AI are felt in every region and securing the UK’s place as a world leader in this vital technology.

The Prime Minister’s AI Adviser Matt Clifford said:

“The UK has an extraordinary opportunity in AI, but speed is everything. Today’s launch sends a clear signal to investors and local communities that we’ve already moved into high gear. “I’m looking forward to discussing these proposals in more detail today as we continue to work alongside investors and local authorities to deliver a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

To mark the launch, Minister Clark and Matt Clifford are leading a series of engagements with investors and MPs to outline the UK Government’s vision, bid timelines, and qualifying criteria.

The first additional sites will then be announced this summer with an ambition for building work to be underway by the end of 2025.