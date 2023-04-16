Time for Action Not Just Demands on Measuring Emissions

Trinity AgTech has called for an all-hands approach and for large corporations to constructively contribute by identifying and recommending the most scientifically and practically credible tool for measuring emissions on-farm.

The company made the plea against the backdrop of IPCC saying, act now or it’s too late, the Government’s latest net zero growth plan landing, supermarkets and the Dairy Roadmap carbon working group both calling for a ‘common set of rules’ and ‘standardised emissions reporting’ respectively.

Dr Hosein Khajeh-Hosseiny, Trinity AgTech executive chairman, says it’s time to be part of the solution instead of the problem.

“Everyone, especially the larger corporations, can help by taking considered action, rather than simply calling on the Government.” “Without the industry contributing by doing proper diligence and problem solving on how to credibly measure and manage emissions reductions and meet targets, they're effectively impeding progress.”

In their plea for a common set of rules, the supermarket collaboration claimed that the array of different approaches to measuring carbon footprints is ‘a major cause of confusion and inefficiencies in the system’.

They went on to say that the absence of a consistent methodology was creating ‘an unreasonable burden’ on producers and suppliers in food supply chains, while generating ‘mistrust in environmental reporting data and blocking meaningful action’.

Dr Khajeh-Hosseiny says this proves their lack of current engagement at looking at what is available today.

“These historic views and inattention to what has been developed over the past three years, are adding to the problem of paralysis and confusion. “What farmers really need is not to be faced with pseudo-science, greenwashing and claims of decisions pending, but instead to see up-to-date perspectives, insightful recommendations and guidance on this today,” he adds. “The Government is still not delivering policy that will help farmers, instead they are merely claiming to develop a harmonised approach, setting out by 2024 how farmers will be supported to measure their emissions,” adds Dr Khajeh-Hosseiny. “We can't wait for government to provide all the answers. They never have. Key organisations have clear options, they need to decide if they want to be part of the solution – we need action now.”

He says Trinity AgTech has been clear in how it has developed Sandy – its natural capital navigator – that integrity, the most up-to-date methodology and science, using the latest IPCC guidelines, are fundamental if we are to properly represent UK farms.

“Furthermore, it’s not as simple as imposing a one size fits all target of net zero, agriculture must balance environmental gains, food security and profitability,” says Dr Khajeh-Hosseiny. “Farming is a complex matrix of sectors and land use and our objectives for sustainability and emissions reductions need to mirror that, with co-benefits bringing more to the table now than just hitting arbitrary future net zero targets.”

