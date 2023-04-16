Powys County Council Announce Appointment of Interim Chief Executive

Powys County Council has announced the appointment of an interim Chief Executive as current Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Turner is absent due to ill health.

Former City and County of Swansea Council Chief Executive Jack Straw OBE will take up the position of Interim Chief Executive on April 10.

Powys County Council Leader, Councillor James Gibson-Watt said:

“Jack is a very experienced local executive officer who is well known to Powys having chaired the council’s Improvement and Assurance Board in the past. “We look forward to welcoming him back to Powys and in the meantime wish Caroline all the very best and a speedy recovery.”

Commenting on his appointment Jack said:

“I welcome the opportunity to work again with the Councillors and Officers in Powys and will continue the focus on maintaining and improving the vital public services the council and its partners are responsible for.”

Jack has spent more than 40-years’ experience in both local Government and the NHS, including Chief Executive of Swansea Health Board, Director of Social Services and Housing, and Chief Executive of City and County of Swansea Council.