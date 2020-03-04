Tidal Energy Project Announces First Supply Chain Event

Anglesey tidal stream energy project, Morlais, is hosting a supply chain event this week to introduce potential suppliers and contractors to the project.

Representatives from businesses across Anglesey and north Wales will gather at M-SParc, Gaerwen, on March 5 to learn more about the opportunities that could be created by developing marine energy in the area.

Speakers from Morlais, and Isle of Anglesey County Council, as well as tidal turbine developers and local companies who already benefit from working within the sector, will address delegates and participate in discussions throughout the day.

Gerallt Llewelyn Jones, a Director with Morlais, said:

“We’re delighted to host the first supply chain event for Morlais and pleased to see the number of local businesses who are keen to get involved. Our aim is to highlight the support available to companies who want to make the most of the opportunities that Morlais and other marine energy projects could provide. “Take up for the event has been fantastic so far – there are a few places left so I would encourage anyone who wants to learn more to come along to the event to talk to us to get advice on how to prepare as a supplier for the project.”

Gareth Williams, from Anglesey-based FAUN Trackway, said:

“We’ve been contracted to the Morlais project so it’s great to get involved at this early stage. It’s good for our business as well as putting us in a strong position for future development as a business.”

David Jones, Project Director at Marine Energy Wales, said:

“Developing a supply chain that has the skills and capacity to service Morlais and the tidal energy sector in general is critical to ensuring that Wales is best placed to take advantage of this emerging industry. The event on Anglesey will be great to highlight those opportunities and raise awareness for the sector in general.”

Morlais is run by social enterprise Menter Môn and has joined forces with Selkie, another of Menter Môn’s projects, to host this event. Selkie is an INTERREG programme which aims to help businesses on both sides of the Irish Sea to benefit from the development and commercialisation of the marine energy sector.

Morlais aims to develop the Crown Estate’s designated West Anglesey Demonstration Zone located off the west coast of Holy Island. Once operational it has the potential to scale-up over time to a generating capacity of 240MW of electricity, which is estimated to be enough for around 180,000 typical Welsh households.

The project is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and has also secured funding for consent and development from the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and the Isle of Anglesey County Council.