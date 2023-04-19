Thrive Women’s Aid Appoints Liz Downie as its New CEO

Thrive Women’s Aid, which supports victims and survivors of domestic abuse in Neath Port Talbot, has appointed Liz Downie as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Liz joins Thrive from Valleys to Coast Housing Association, where she worked as its Corporate Director of People, Culture and Organisational Development. Liz takes over from Lucy Reynolds, who left Thrive to become CEO of Chwarae Teg.

A fellow of the Chartered Institute of Professional Development, Liz has worked as an Executive Director within the Housing Sector for the past five years, during which time she volunteered in several non-executive positions including as the Chair of the Board for a Housing Association.

A native of Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire, Liz will also lead Thrive Women’s Aid’s sister company Thrive Group Wales, a social enterprise that encompasses cleaning and catering services and Playhem, a play centre in Port Talbot. All profits from Thrive Group activities are distributed directly to Thrive Women’s Aid.

Liz said of her appointment:

“I am thrilled to be joining Thrive Women’s Aid and Thrive Group Wales. I am extremely proud to have been given the opportunity to lead such a fantastic organisation as we continue to deliver the outcomes of our strategic plan. “I am very much looking forward to meeting the team and stakeholders, and making a real difference to those sufferers or survivors of domestic violence.”

Louise White, Chair of Thrive Women’s Aid, said:

“Liz is extremely passionate about people and leading an organisation with a social purpose that genuinely will make a difference to people’s lives, and society. “We are excited to work with Liz as we take Thrive Women’s Aid into its next chapter.”

Carly McCreesh, Chair of the board at Thrive Group Wales, added: