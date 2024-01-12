Three-Quarters of New Homes Built at Bellway’s Development in Cardiff’s New Garden City

Three-Quarters of New Homes Built at Bellway’s Development in Cardiff’s New Garden City

Bellway Wales has built nearly three-quarters of the 120 new homes at its development within Cardiff’s growing Plasdŵr garden city.

With 87 of the homes completed at Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr, off Llantrisant Road, construction is now entering its final phase within this part of the wider neighbourhood.

Bellway has sold a total of 81 of the 102 new private properties it is delivering, with 77 of these now completed.

The developer has also finished and handed over 10 of the 18 affordable homes it is building at the site. These properties, for local people and available through low-cost rent or shared ownership, have all seen people move in.

Daniel Shone, Head of Sales for Bellway Wales, said:

“Construction is progressing very well at Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr, where we have seen a real mix of people move in and start to create a vibrant new community. Investors and first-time buyers have snapped up two-bedroom homes, while we’ve seen families and first-time buyers drawn to the three and four-bedroom properties. There have also been downsizers finding their perfect place here too. “The broad appeal of the development, which offers the best of both worlds by being set in a rural environment while being close to the city, has attracted a number of buyers from overseas, including from as far afield as Hong Kong. Purchasers appreciate the development’s location just a short walk from the village of Radyr, a picturesque and leafy area which is renowned as one of the most affluent and sought-after areas of Cardiff and which features a number of well-regarded schools.”

The new homes at Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr form part of the first phase of Plasdŵr. This new neighbourhood, described as Cardiff’s ‘garden city for the 21st century’ is planned to eventually deliver around 7,000 new homes on a 900-acre site.

The new homes are being built at Plasdŵr over a 20-year period with plans also including shops, offices, schools, and health and leisure facilities. A new primary school – Ysgol Gynradd Groes-wen Primary School – opened in September 2023. Around 40 per cent of the site will be given over to green space, including heritage woodland, sports pitches and play areas.

Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr will feature public open space and a children’s play area, while Bellway Wales anticipates contributing over £70,000 towards providing bus passes and cycle vouchers for every house, to encourage people to leave their cars at home.

Daniel said:

“We are proud to be playing a role in this incredibly ambitious and forward-thinking scheme at Plasdŵr, which will deliver thousands of much-needed new homes in a project befitting the capital city of Wales. “Construction work is entering its final phase within this initial part of the project and the fact that there are only 21 properties left to be sold demonstrates the clear demand for housing in the area.”

Bellway Wales started work on the site in 2019 and is due to finish construction on the new homes at Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr in spring 2024.

There’s currently a choice of four-bedroom new homes available to reserve, with prices starting at £454,995.

For more information on the development, call the sales team on 029 2060 8479, or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/wales/rhiwlas-at-plasd%C5%B5r.