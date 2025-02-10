Three New Office Leases Signed at Creative Quarter in Cardiff City Centre

Cardiff city centre’s Creative Quarter is continuing to attract new occupiers, with three businesses signing new office leases in recent months.

Public affairs agency Cadno Communications Limited has expanded within the building with a new five year lease on the 490 sq ft Suite 206 studio unit, with its previous studio suite – the 183 sq ft Suite 210 – immediately taken on a three year lease by Construction Excellence in Wales Ltd.

In addition, construction consultancy Fairmack Limited has signed a three year lease on the 237 sq ft Suite 107.

Situated in a historic location above the Royal and Morgan Arcades, Creative Quarter is occupied by numerous small and growing companies, including a variety of creative and innovative industries.

Ongoing investment by the Creative Quarter’s asset managers, APAM Ltd, including new state of the art AV equipment across every meeting room, has seen a regular influx of companies looking for modern city centre office space with flexible lease options in a beautiful Victorian building.

Kate Maffey, graduate surveyor at sole letting agents Knight Frank, said:

“Creative Quarter continues to be among the most popular office in the city and is home to a rapidly-growing innovative and exciting business community, where tenants have access to shared meeting spaces and showers, and access to The Hub, a communal social space providing a focal point for informal meetings, presentations and get-togethers. “Refurbished contemporary suites from 237 sq ft to 1,425 sq ft are currently available.”

Dan Corrigan, director at Fairmack Limited commented: