Three New Occupier Lease Agreements for Cardiff’s Capital Tower Office Building

Property consultancies Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan have helped secure three new occupier lease agreements at Cardiff’s tallest office building, Capital Tower.

Asset manager Trinova acquired the 270 ft tall multi-let building in 2018, and has developed a range of flexible options working with Chadwick Flexspace Solutions to suit occupiers’ modern office working needs, from a single desk in fully-serviced space, to a bespoke managed office agreement or traditional longer term leases in suites from 1,200 sq ft to floors of 5,500 sq ft.

Insurance services provider Rostella moved into the Capital Tower Business Centre – the building’s ‘all-inclusive licensing’ option – in 2018, but has now expanded and has signed a five year lease on 2,588 sq ft offices on the 9th floor of the 24-floor office building. Hartnell Taylor Cook advised Rostella on the new lease transaction.

In addition, existing occupier New Wave Capital Ltd, trading as Capital on Tap, has recommitted to the 14,328 sq ft office space it occupies on the 8th, 13th and 15th floors, after signing a new agreement on all-inclusive managed terms for a further three years.

The company, which provides business credit cards for small businesses, also initially occupied 70 workstations in the Capital Tower Business Centre but has expanded over the years and now occupies more than 250 workstations in bespoke managed offices within the building.

Chadwick Flexspace Solutions secured the initial agreement and the recent expansion and renewal on behalf of the landlord including the delivery of the latest solution and ongoing operational management for the landlord.

Jon Bartlett, head of global operations at Capital on Tap, said:

“A key milestone in our rapid growth journey has been bringing work from both our off-shore partner and our Atlanta office to the Capital Tower office in Cardiff, centralising operations and creating seamless and outstanding customer support to clients in both the UK and the US. “The all-inclusive fully managed solution at Capital Tower has been crucial in supporting this expansion, providing us with a scalable environment in a prime location in the heart of Cardiff City, with excellent transport links for employees and clients. The Cardiff area itself has provided us with a wealth of talented individuals to join our growing team.”

Property consultancies Knight Frank and Fletcher Morgan are joint letting agents for Capital Tower.

Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank, said:

“Capital Tower is set up to accommodate a wide range of occupier requirements, and the flexible approach is proving successful with the changing dynamics of the office sector. Capital on Tap is a perfect example of Capital Tower being able to provide a single office solution for a business as it grows through each stage of its development.”

Meanwhile, Cardiff corporate caterers PIKKLE has taken over as Capital Tower’s coffee shop operator. It serves speciality coffee and locally-sourced food to the building’s occupiers and also to passing shoppers and office workers.

Hamish Watkins, co-founder of PIKKLE, said:

“At PIKKLE we’ve built our reputation on creating lasting relationships with businesses across Cardiff, delivering catering that showcases the best of local food talent. Little PIKKLE at Capital Tower is our first coffee shop where we are creating a vibrant hub, serving specialty locally roasted coffee, artisan pastries, and select food from our trusted traders. “Being part of one of Cardiff’s most iconic buildings has given us the opportunity to connect with tenants and provide a personalised café and catering experience that is unique for businesses in Cardiff. Working with the management team on this has been seamless and we couldn't be happier to be part of the growing community in Capital Tower. “As we expand to other towns and cities, our goal is to open more Little PIKKLE locations and celebrate local food and drink culture.”

John James of Fletcher Morgan said: