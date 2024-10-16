Thornhill Athletic FC Receive Financial Boost from Local Housebuilder

Persimmon Homes East Wales has donated £1,000 to Thornhill Athletic FC’s U12s Girls' team as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The donation will go towards helping to support the development of young people in the local community by funding additional equipment, training, and further team bonding events.

Thornhill U12s Girls' team, founded 18 months ago, consists of two squads made up of girls from the local community. The teams enjoyed an entertaining first season and are now looking to take the next step in their football journey by playing competitive matches.

The five-star housebuilder’s East Wales Community Champions scheme donates £24,000 each year to various community organisations and good causes in the areas where it develops.

Mike Barkley, U12s Head Coach at Thornhill Athletic FC, said:

“Thank you to Persimmon Homes for their generous support. Our team ethos is based on players having fun, getting healthier, and gaining new friendships – Persimmon’s donation will help us do just that. It is fantastic to see such a prominent housebuilder support local communities in this way.”

Vicky Williams, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: