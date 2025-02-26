Thompsons Solicitors Appoints New National Head of Asbestos

National law firm Thompsons Solicitors has appointed Amanda Jones as its new Head of Asbestos, leading its nationwide asbestos strategy and upholding the highest standards of legal practice in asbestos-related cases.

Amanda’s commitment to asbestos litigation is deeply personal. After losing her uncle to mesothelioma and witnessing firsthand the devastating impact of asbestos-related diseases in her community, she was driven to pursue a legal career, qualifying in 1997 to fight for justice on behalf of victims.

With over 25 years of experience, Amanda has successfully handled thousands of asbestos claims, securing life-changing settlements for individuals and families affected by asbestos-related illnesses. Notably, she won the first case in Wales to recover and deliver life-extending treatment at a mesothelioma patient’s rural home—ensuring access to care for those unable to travel to hospital.

A recognised leader in industrial disease litigation, Amanda is a trustee of Mesothelioma UK, a member of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) and is ranked as a leading expert in The Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners. She works closely with trade unions, asbestos support groups, and charities to provide expert legal representation while campaigning for stronger preventative measures.

Amanda has been at the forefront of the fight for asbestos safety, speaking at the House of Commons last year to highlight the urgent need to remove asbestos from public buildings safely. She has been instrumental in refining and updating Trade Union asbestos registers, which Thompsons maintains. The registers have thousands of entries and are a unique and powerful resource in identifying locations and sources of asbestos within buildings and workplaces throughout the UK.

Amanda Jones, Head of Asbestos at Thompsons Solicitors, said:

“I am honoured to take on this role and continue Thompsons’ leading role in fighting for justice for asbestos victims. The impact of asbestos exposure has been devastating for so many individuals and families. While we cannot undo the harm, we can hold those responsible to account, secure the compensation and care our clients deserve, and push for stronger preventative measures to protect future generations. “My priority is ensuring every client receives expert legal support while continuing to campaign for the urgent removal of asbestos from public buildings to safeguard public health.”

Clare Mellor, Chief Executive of Thompsons Solicitors, added: