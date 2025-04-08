Thomas Carroll to Open its First Office in Bristol

Independent insurance, risk, wealth management and insurtech company Thomas Carroll is to open its first office in Bristol.

Headed up by Thomas Carroll's regional director and Bristol native Scott Levett, the office at Aztec West will also house team members that represent the whole Thomas Carroll Group, including employee benefits, health and safety and of course insurance broking.

Scott said:

“This is an exciting time for us to be opening a new office in Bristol. Thomas Carroll already has a very successful office in Hereford, and we thought the time was right to make this important move and establish a base in the south west of England. “We’re here to serve the Bristol business community and believe we offer what they are looking for in the current climate. Many other brokers and professional services companies such as ours have been bought up in recent years, but Thomas Carroll remains fiercely independent. We are now very proud to be employee-owned, and the news that we are moving to Bristol to serve this area has been warmly welcomed by the local businesses I have been chatting to.

“I believe that Bristol is an area that is underserved by the services we offer, but we are committed to the region as well as the long-term growth of our business here.”

Scott will be joined at the Bristol office by insurance broker Callum Higgins, who scooped Young Broker of the Year award at last year’s prestigious UK Broker Awards, employee benefits consultant Matt Cooper and health and safety consultant Emma Childs.

Gareth Cotty, Thomas Carroll’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: