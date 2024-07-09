Thomas Carroll Named UK Insurance Broker of the Year

Thomas Carroll has won the UK Insurance Broker of the Year award at the British Insurance Awards.
The Caerphilly-headquartered independent insurance, risk, wealth management and insurtech company beat off competition from five of Britain’s top insurance brokers, who were also shortlisted, to scoop the award at the ceremony held at The Royal Albert Hall in London.
This is the 30th year of the British Insurance Awards, which recognised Thomas Carroll for its innovation, staff and client retention and its business growth.
The win comes just six months after the company transitioned into employee ownership, a move that was made to reinforce its continuing independence and create a clear succession plan for the Group.
Gareth Cotty, Chief Commercial Officer of Thomas Carroll Group, said:
“We are thrilled to have won this award, which was judged by our peers in the sector, who can clearly see how we go over and above for our clients and keep them at the centre of everything we do and strive to achieve here at Thomas Carroll. They also mentioned they were impressed with our commitment to succession planning and our long-term independent future.
“It was such an honour to be standing amongst the great and good of the insurance sector and be recognised as one of the best insurance brokers in the country. This could only be achieved thanks to the hard work, professionalism, and diligence of our team here at Thomas Carroll Group. They are truly the best in the business.”