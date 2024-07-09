Thomas Carroll Named UK Insurance Broker of the Year

Thomas Carroll has won the UK Insurance Broker of the Year award at the British Insurance Awards.

The Caerphilly-headquartered independent insurance, risk, wealth management and insurtech company beat off competition from five of Britain’s top insurance brokers, who were also shortlisted, to scoop the award at the ceremony held at The Royal Albert Hall in London.

This is the 30th year of the British Insurance Awards, which recognised Thomas Carroll for its innovation, staff and client retention and its business growth.

The win comes just six months after the company transitioned into employee ownership, a move that was made to reinforce its continuing independence and create a clear succession plan for the Group.

Gareth Cotty, Chief Commercial Officer of Thomas Carroll Group, said: