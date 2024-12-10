Thomas Carroll Named One of the Best Companies to Work for in Wales

Thomas Carroll, the independent risk management and insurtech business, has been named one of the top 20 companies to work for in Wales on the 2024 Best Companies to Work For list. The company has climbed two places since last year to take the 18th spot.

The employee-owned business has also risen 20 places on the list of mid-sized companies to work for in the UK, coming in at number 67 this year. Additionally, the Caerphilly-based company continues to rank highly in the insurance sector, maintaining its position as the 7th best insurance company to work for in 2024.

The Best Companies rankings are based on detailed employee surveys, which measure aspects such as personal growth, wellbeing and the company’s commitment to social value principles.

Results from Thomas Carroll’s team survey revealed that:

78% of staff believe the experience gained in their role is valuable for their future.

72% are satisfied with their work/life balance.

94% of employees say the company actively encourages charitable activities.

Thomas Carroll’s CEO, Rhys Thomas, said:

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team. Everyone at Thomas Carroll Group has contributed to creating a workplace we can all be proud of. At the heart of our success is our belief that ‘with us, it’s personal.’ This drives everything we do, from how we support our clients to how we value and invest in our people. “The Best Companies survey also provides valuable insights, helping us improve and focus on the areas that matter most to our team. We look forward to building on this success and climbing even higher next year.”

Rhys added: