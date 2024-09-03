Thomas Carroll Group makes Key Promotions

Thomas Carroll Group has made two key promotions following its transition to an employee ownership trust (EOT) in December 2023.

The organisation has promoted Gareth Cotty to Group Chief Commercial Officer, previously Managing Director of Thomas Carroll Brokers, and former Financial Director Sarah Edwards will now be taking on the role of Group Chief Financial Officer.

Gareth Cotty has been with Thomas Carroll Group for 21 years, after beginning his career at RSA, HSBC and then Marsh. He joined as a new business executive and quickly moved up the ranks to become Sales Director in 2012, when he joined the Group’s Board of Directors, and then Managing Director of Thomas Carroll Brokers in 2018.

Promoted to Group Chief Commercial Officer Gareth will now lead on driving revenue and growth within the Group, while also maintaining its focus on customer service and product innovation.

Sarah Edwards joined Thomas Carroll Group in 2006 as an account assistant before working her way up to Chief Financial Officer. Sarah was pivotal in the Group’s transition to employee ownership and led the team through the process, benefitted the company, her colleagues, and its clients.

Gareth Cotty said on his promotion:

“Becoming Thomas Carroll Group’s CCO at this historic time for the business is a real honour. It is such an amazing business to be part of, it has really invested in me and my career. “In some companies you can often become just a number on a page, but that’s not the case here. I want to make sure that I can now pass this on to current and future employees so that they get the same opportunities I did.”

Sarah Edwards added:

“I am very grateful to Thomas Carroll for supporting me throughout my career and helping me gain my ACCA qualifications and encouraging me along the way. “In my role as CFO, I will be responsible for maintaining the financial stability of the business and ensuring the continued success of the EOT. I will also be supporting the board in realising the ambitious development of the business. It is an exciting time to be part of this business and I’m looking forward to a bright future for Thomas Carroll.”

After celebrating its 50th year in business in 2023, the Caerphilly-headquartered independent insurance, risk, wealth management and insurtech group moved to employee ownership in December last year. Since then, it has been making a number of strategic hires, including David Whittaker as Chief Operating Officer, and CBI Wales CEO Ian Price as a Non-Executive Director.

Both promotions form a key part of the Group’s growth plans for the next 50 years of business, strengthening its independence and bolstering its succession plan.

Rhys Thomas, CEO of Thomas Carroll Group, said on the promotions: