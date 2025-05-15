Thomas Carroll Celebrates Decade-Long Partnership with Tŷ Hafan

Two teams of employees will take on the Welsh Three Peaks challenge as the next big next fundraising event in June.

Thomas Carroll, independent insurance, risk, wealth management and insurtech company, is celebrating a 10-year partnership with children’s hospice charity Tŷ Hafan, raising £122,150.33 in vital funds since the relationship began.

To mark this milestone, Thomas Carroll is the headline sponsor of Tŷ Hafan’s Welsh Three Peaks Challenge 2025, taking place on Saturday, 7 June.

This single-day adventure spans over 20 miles and involves a total ascent of 9,397 feet, conquering the three highest peaks in Wales – Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), Cadair Idris, and Pen y Fan, which will be a true test of endurance, team spirit, and determination.

Two dedicated teams from Thomas Carroll will be taking on the challenge for a second year running, with additional colleagues providing vital on-the-ground support. The firm hopes to raise significant funds for Tŷ Hafan, which has been providing life-changing care and support to children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Wales since 1999.

Natalie Sankala, Operations Director at Thomas Carroll, said:

“This challenge is another opportunity for us to step up and give back to a charity that means so much to us. “This is more than just a hike. It’s about pushing ourselves to support a cause that’s close to our hearts. Every pound raised goes directly to Tŷ Hafan, helping them continue to provide comfort, care and precious moments to families who need it most. I have volunteered to part in this year’s challenge, and look forward to not only raising money for Tŷ Hafan but to spend time with a lovely group of people, whilst taking in the amazing Welsh landscape”.

Kelly Dibble, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Tŷ Hafan, said:

“When a child’s life will be short, Tŷ Hafan will walk alongside their family every step of the way – through life, death and beyond. We were delighted when Thomas Carroll announced that they would support our flagship Welsh Three Peaks event by being the lead sponsor. “Thomas Carroll's fantastic fundraising and long-term partnership has contributed hugely in our ambition to reach every family that needs us. The team are truly incredible, and we are extremely grateful to them for their ongoing support and enthusiasm. “No parent ever imagines that their child’s life will be short. Sadly, this is the reality facing thousands of families in Wales. We can’t stop this happening, but together we can make sure that no one in Wales lives their child’s short life alone.”

Members of the public are also invited to join the challenge. Registration is £25 per team, with a fundraising target of £800.

To show your support, you can donate to the Thomas Carroll teams on their JustGiving page.