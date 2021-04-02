This Week’s Top Ten Tender Opportunities Across Wales

As part of this new ongoing weekly feature, every week the team at Business News Wales will bring you 10 of the latest tenders available for Welsh firms to apply for via the sell2wales website.

Each year, billions of pounds worth of contracts for public sector goods and services are advertised through the sell2wales website.

Welsh Tidal Lagoon Challenge

Published by: Welsh Government

Deadline Date: 06/05/2021

The purpose of this Prior Information Notice (PIN) is to conduct a soft market testing exercise to inform the nature and quantum of any support the Welsh Government could provide for the construction of a tidal range electricity generation project on the Welsh coastline.

At this stage Welsh Government is undertaking market engagement to ascertain if there is interest in any potential competition/procurement in the future to deliver a tidal lagoon capable of generating electricity with the winner(s) possibly receiving financial support from the Welsh Government.

To inform its approach to the competition, the Welsh Government wishes to engage with organisations interested in the delivery of tidal range energy projects on the Welsh coastline, prior to the Welsh Government formulating a preferred approach to the competition and support package.

The purpose of the market engagement is to understand the most appropriate approach to undertaking the competition, and the package of support to be offered by Welsh Government. Responding to this PIN does not place any compulsion on applicants to enter the competition or for the Welsh Government to proceed any further with any requirements.

Quote for Development of Long Covid Educational Videos for an App.

Published by: Swansea University

Deadline Date: 12/04/2021

In collaboration with Hywel Dda Health Board, AgorIP is assisting with a Long Covid App and series of informative videos that will be embedded in this application. Therefore, we are looking for a production company that will work with us to develop these public awareness raising films.

Please see attached ‘Long Covid public awareness raising films specification' document for further information.

Green Spine Specialist Support

Published by: Menter Môn Cyf

Deadline Date: 19/04/2021

Menter Mon and partners are eager to explore the concept of creating a green corridor across Ynys Môn. The concept would connect both sides of the island and bring health, economy and biodiversity benefits for local inhabitants of Ynys Môn and the wider region. Funding has been secured for small capital works, engineering design and stakeholder engagement. This contract is for the project management and specialist support element of the project.

Wales Millennium Centre – Cashless Hospitality EPOS System

Published by: Wales Millennium Centre

Deadline Date: 19/04/2021

Wales Millennium Centre is going through an exciting digital transformation with changes planned that will improve the way the Centre operates and the service it provides. The opportunity to purchase Snacks and Beverage and a variety of Merchandise will be a key factor in the customer experience during their visit. An EPOS system will therefore play a core role in servicing the multiple theatre bars and cabaret style spaces within the building. It has been decided that WMC catering facilities will go completely cashless with payments only being accepted by Credit and Debit cards or Mobile Phone payments such as Apple and Google Pay. It is also envisaged that WMC will have its own closed loop Pre-payment card as a one-off purchase and would look at ways to integrate the current Members card so it can be used as a “purse” to load and decrement via a cloud account.

PLEASE READ THE ATTACHED ‘INVITATION TO TENDER & REQUEST FOR INFORMATION' DOCUMENT ALSO.

Copywriting Support

Published by: Sport Wales

Deadline Date: 14/04/2021

We have a small communications and digital team but struggle to dedicate time to researching and writing copy that we can use on our channels. Therefore, we require monthly support to ensure our output is fresh and relevant and helps us hit our wider digital comms KPIs, such as social media engagement.

Marine Equipment Rental

Published by: Bombora Wave Power Europe Limited

Deadline Date: 30/04/2021

Bombora Wave Power would like to hire marine equipment in order to complete the marine operations to install mWave and carry out ongoing maintenance over it's 12 month testing period.

The following items are required for the installation and are anticipated to be hired for 30 days.

8No. Foam filled fenders 1.5 m Dia x 3m

4 No. Yokohama style pneumatic fenders 2.1 m Dia x 4m

Mooring buoy 2m

Clump weights 5t

Ropes and rigging suitable for a temporary mooring in 10m water depth

Diesel compressor 7-10 bar, 247 cfm

Diesel generator 20kVa skid mounted

Additional items required may include (please provide daily rates):

20t winch

30t winch

4 Kw HPU

Media Monitoring

Published by: Senedd Cymru / Welsh Parliament

Deadline Date: 19/04/2021

The Commission is looking to put a contract in place with an external provider to deliver a bespoke desktop media monitoring service. This contract will be awarded in accordance with the Commissions own best practice in terms of value for money and governance.

Social Media Management Tool

Published by: Sport Wales

Deadline Date: 12/04/2021

Social media is an increasingly important tool for Sport Wales to communicate and engage with a range of audiences.

These platforms allow us to have a two-way dialogue with people, which has proven particularly important during the global pandemic.

We have a small communications and digital team keen to manage our social media output in the most productive and efficient way possible, engaging with our audiences while tracking analytics and trends.

We are looking for a social media management tool that can enable us to manage our accounts and output in one location.

We have a dedicated officer to lead on social media. However, the other members of the team support our social media output on a proactive and reactive basis.

Organisational IT hardware and software review for Wrexham-based charity

Published by: Caia Park Partnership Ltd (CPP)

Deadline Date: 16/04/2021

Conducting a review of CPP's PCs, servers, network and software – Spring 2021

Outline specification of services required:

Introduction

Caia Park Partnership (CPP) is a community development charity based in Wrexham. It delivers a range of community services across the county borough including youthwork, education, childcare, older persons’ support, tenancy support, a community café and meeting space, volunteering and community learning.

CPP has approximately 65 staff of whom 45 are regular PC users. CPP has staff spread across 7 physical locations as well as an increasing number who work regularly from home.

CPP was formed more than 20 years ago and has taken an ad-hoc approach to expanding its use of IT, often driven by the start of delivering a new service, adding an additional member of staff, or acquiring new premises. Our systems are therefore a patchwork of solutions and they are starting to hinder rather than help us to deliver our work.

Consequently, CPP is looking to engage an IT advisor who can review our current systems, make recommendations about how to make improvements, and produce an action plan to see the agree improvements being made.

Budget and timescale

CPP has a maximum budget available for this review and plan of £3,000 including VAT.

We are aiming to start the review during week commencing 26th April, and anticipate it running for approximately 6 weeks to allow it to be concluded in mid June.

Scope

The scope of the review is:

A. Our user hardware base – a mix of windows desktop and laptop PCs, a small number of MAC OS devices, and a small number of android tablets.

B. Our centralised network infrastructure – a dedicated windows server with portable hard-drive backup, ethernet and wifi network access points.

C. Our email system – MS Exchange-driven, with some staff using MS 365.

D. Our file sharing system – currently server based with some staff using cloud-based solutions.

E. The appropriateness and adequacy of our contracted-out IT support arrangements.

Anticipated tasks

The tasks perceived as being necessary to conduct the review and produce the plan include:

1. An inception meeting with CPP’s management team

2. 2 initial site visits to see the systems being used (Cover-19 secure)

3. 6-8 phone/video interviews with staff who use the current systems

4. The holding of 2-3 video focus group sessions with teams who use the current systems

5. The production of an interim report drawing together the strengths and weaknesses of our current arrangements

6. The development of packages of options for an anticipated implementation investment in phases of £5k by October 2021 and a further £10k by October 2022.

7. The facilitation of decisions by the management team about priorities within this planned £15k total spend.

8. The production of a final report including an action plan to support the phased implementation.

Providing a quote

Written quotations are invited that address the scope and tasks above within the £3k budget and within the timeframe specified.

Interested respondents should include a brief summary of similar commissions they have undertaken in the last 3 years and provide a reference that relates to one of these commissions.

Quotations should be provided via email to [email protected] by Friday 16th April 2021. Selection will be based on quality.

Upgrade of TV Intergrated Reception Systems (IRS)

Published by:Merthyr Valleys Homes

Deadline Date: 14/04/2021

Merthyr Valleys Homes is seeking to appoint a suitably qualified and experienced contractor to complete the upgrade of TV Integrated Reception Systems to a total of 21 Blocks of Flats located in Merthyr Tydfil. Blocks have been prioritised into phases (1 and 2). We require a commercial offer to complete the phase 1 properties, with an option to extend the scope to include phase 2 proprieties dependent on your commercial response against our budget. This will include replacement of existing receiving Antennae where required along with communal equipment suitable with an output capacity for connecting each property with up-to-date SKY services.

