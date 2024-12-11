The Wrexham Lager Beer Co Lands Listing with Co-op

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co, the oldest lager brewery in the UK, has secured a brand-new listing with The Co-operative Group, bringing its award-winning lager to stores across Wales.

Now available to buy in 70 locations, customers can purchase the Wrexham Lager 440ml Cans (4% ABV) from 36 of its stores, while Wrexham Lager Export 330ml (5% ABV) is on the shelves of 34 stores.

The new listing follows the company’s recent announcement of its successful expansion into the US and Australian markets, now co-owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, alongside the Roberts family from Wrexham who took over the running of the brewery in 2011.

Speaking on the new listing, James Wright, CEO of The Wrexham Lager Beer Co said:

“This new listing marks another significant milestone for the brand. The Co-op is a well-loved retailer at the heart of communities across the country, and we are thrilled to bring our iconic, locally brewed lager closer to our Welsh customers. “The demand for Wrexham Lager has soared over the past year, and our expansion journey is continuing to go from strength to strength thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team. As we close the chapter on 2024, we are looking forward to revealing more exciting announcements in the coming months for 2025.”

The Wrexham Lager Beer Co produces high-quality lager beer made with the finest ingredients, using a unique original recipe that is over 140 years old and still to this day follows those traditional Bavarian methods of its founders.