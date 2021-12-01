Wales Technology Awards Return for 2022

The Wales Technology Awards will be returning for 2022. Organised by Technology Connected, this prestigious event returns to celebrate and showcase the outstanding talent that is the Welsh technology industry.

On Thursday 24th March 2022 at City Hall, Cardiff, the Wales Technology Awards will recognise and celebrate the people who create, develop and implement the technology of today and tomorrow. It is these individuals and organisations that enabled business to transform and society to keep connected during the pandemic, a time when we depended on technology more than ever before.

Having introduced new award categories and a new application process, entries are welcomed from organisations across all of the technology industry in Wales. The Awards will reflect the significance of technology’s role during the pandemic and its importance in accelerating recovery.

Award categories include the return of the Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start Up Award, Tech Leader of the Year Award along with recognising organisations for their overseas achievements with the Best International Impact Award. New for the 2022 Awards are Tech for the Planet, Tech for Good and Tech for Healthcare and Wellbeing all in recognition of the societal challenges we face. Categories for Blockchain and Photonics technologies and their applications also make their debuts. The closing date for all entries will be 21st January 2022.

Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director of Technology Connected said;