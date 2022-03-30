The Transfer of Knowledge and Expertise into Business

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s, Head of Enterprise, Laura Gough, talks to Business News Wales about how the university's enterprise team support regional businesses with their growth and development through the transfer of knowledge and expertise. Commonly known as Knowledge Transfer partnerships.

The transfer of knowledge and expertise into an organisation from within the university can help businesses to build capabilities, support innovation for new product and service development and even help to them develop new markets.”

The areas of expertise within Wrexham Glyndwr can be very wide ranging.

We have two key faculties within the university. The Faculty of Social and Life Sciences, which encompasses health, social care and business, amongst others, and the Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology, where we have a very strong base in areas such as engineering, including sustainable engineering, composite engineering and additive manufacturing, as well as computing, including immersive technology, software development and cyber security.

We are very keen on working with local and regional businesses to support their needs and can certainly discuss many areas of expertise.