The Transfer of Knowledge and Expertise into Business

Wrexham Glyndwr University’s, Head of Enterprise, Laura Gough, talks to Business News Wales about how the university's enterprise team support regional businesses with their growth and development through the transfer of knowledge and expertise. Commonly known as Knowledge Transfer partnerships.

 

The transfer of knowledge and expertise into an organisation from within the university can help businesses to build capabilities, support innovation for new product and service development and even help to them develop new markets.”

The areas of expertise within Wrexham Glyndwr can be very wide ranging.

We have two key faculties within the university. The Faculty of Social and Life Sciences, which encompasses health, social care and business, amongst others, and the Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology, where we have a very strong base in areas such as engineering, including sustainable engineering, composite engineering and additive manufacturing, as well as computing, including immersive technology, software development and cyber security.

We are very keen on working with local and regional businesses to support their needs and can certainly discuss many areas of expertise.

From a rich history to a bright future for education in North Wales – Wrexham Glyndwr University gives each student’s learning and future personal attention.

We’ve been delivering education at our main Wrexham campus since 1887, when we were known as the Wrexham School of Science and Art. We first started offering degrees in 1924 but we’ve come a long way since then.

We became Denbighsire Technical Institute in 1927, moving to Regent Street, now home to our creative arts courses. As the Institute and demand for courses grew, the development of what is now our main Plas Coch campus began and the Denbighshire Technical College was born in 1939.

Sir Patrick Abercromby, the famous Liverpool-Dublin architect, was responsible for the internal design of the College, which featured in a number of Architecture magazines in the early 1950s. Peggy Angus was commissioned to design suitable tiles for the main foyer. These were unique to the College and represent a flow of learning with a Welsh background. These tiles are still in place today and are protected as a Grade II listing.

It soon became necessary to merge the three main colleges of the County of Clwyd: Denbighshire Technical College, Cartrefle Teacher Training College (situated at the other end of Wrexham) and Kelsterton College in Connah’s Quay near Chester.

The resulting North East Wales Institute of Higher Education (NEWI) became one of the largest colleges of its kind in Britain with over 9,000 students and an annual budget in 1975 of £5 million.

The College grew both in the number of students and in reputation as its expertise became sought after throughout the world.

In 2008, NEWI gained university status and Glyndwr University was born.
 

