The Start-up Evolution Arrives in Mid Wales

Evolution applies to many things in life, but how about seeing that dream business evolve into a reality? With some of the biggest names in Welsh business, the Team at Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub are thrilled to launch The Start-up Evolution. A hackathon designed to encourage new businesses to start across Mid Wales.

They have teamed up with mentors, speakers and business owners to bring this intense, virtual two-day workshop to local communities on 30 September to 1 October. On day one, they’ll be welcoming a range of industry experts including Scott Flear, owner of Rugby Warfare and Trtle.com, Victoria Mann Founder of Near Me Now, Nick Christoforou, Founding Director of Neo, TEDx speaker, mentor and international trainer, Teresa Heath-Wareing, and finally, Nigel Roberts, Banking and Financial Consultant with Clay Shaw Butler.

Participants will spend the first day navigating the start-up journey from initial idea, right through to launching a fully formed, pitch-ready business. On the second day, they will spend the morning hearing from experts on how to pitch to a panel. They will then they have the opportunity to present their business to a group of judges.

Judges have been selected for their unique expertise, funding experience and wealth of connections and include Mark Leverington, Commercial Director at Hilltop Honey, Tony Orme, Enterprise Manager at Aberystwyth University, Lisa Stretch, Business Advisor at Business in Focus and Laura James-Mowbray, Regional Manager at Angels Invest Wales.

Hub Manager at Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub, Holly Jones, said:

“With some of the UK’s most talented and recognised mentors, speakers and business owners behind us, we are thrilled to be launching our second hackathon. During our Hack of Kindness last year, two groups that pitched to the panel were offered funding, and were able to launch. We can’t wait to see what business ideas people come up with this time. Attendees can rest assured they are in the right hands to let their inner entrepreneur evolve throughout the day. “We’re looking for participants from all areas of the community. You don’t need any prior experience of business, and it is for anyone who wants to turn their dream of owning a business into a reality. We look forward to seeing you on 30 September.”

Hosted by Focus Newtown Enterprise Hub, the event is also run in collaboration with: Aberystwyth University, Big Ideas Wales, Powys County Council, Ceredigion County Council, Growing Mid Wales, Wales Co-operative Centre, Angels Invest Wales and Business in Focus.

To take part in the hackathon you can register your place here