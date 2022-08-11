The Recruitment Crunch: Finding staff in food & drink manufacturing Businesses across many industries are facing major challenges around staffing, with a huge decline in the number of available workers fuelling staff shortages. Adding to the pressure is an acceleration in the skills gap, as well as a trend for employees changing jobs, attracted by higher salaries or other benefits such as more flexible working.

Food and drink manufacturing is one industry grappling with these issues. NatWest Cymru’s Ecosystem Manager for Wales Gemma Casey is joined by Leanne Yau of Highfield HR, which provides outsourced HR support, James Hicks, Strategic Development Manager for Wales with National Skills Academy for Food & Drink, and Ed Morgan, Group Corporate Social Responsibility & Training Manager at Castell Howell Foods. They discuss how food and drink manufacturers can successfully recruit in such a climate, initiatives such as the Food & Drink Careers Passport, and establishing a pipeline of future talent.