The Other Man’s Grass Doesn’t Always Have to be Greener – HCC Calls on Farmers to Join Innovative Project

Beef and sheep farmers in Wales have been invited to join in a pioneering and innovative UK grass production project and Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is reminding the industry that there is still time to apply before the 19 February deadline.

HCC is a collaborative funder of GrasscheckGB and is seeking 2 more beef and sheep farms in Wales to join the project which will give participants the skills and equipment needed to monitor weather and measure their grass yield and quality.

HCC’s Research and Development Executive, Dr Heather McCalman, explained:

“We know that Wales is one of the best places to grow grass in the world. This means we can rear high quality livestock mainly using grazed pasture, the sun and rainwater, rather than buying in costly imported feed. We are currently looking to offer two Welsh farm businesses the exciting opportunity to participate in the GrasscheckGB project and there is still time to apply before the application window closes on 19 February.”

GrasscheckGB works with nine beef and sheep farmers across Wales who measure grass weekly, and submit grass samples for analysis every fortnight during the growing season, in order to better manage grazed grassland and improve grass utilisation, farm profitability and sustainability.

The project, a collaborative venture across the red meat and dairy sectors in Wales, England and Scotland, offers the farmers involved the skills and equipment needed to monitor weather and measure their grass yield and quality. Soil moisture, temperature and weather readings are also collated, giving a full picture of all elements needed to grow grass efficiently. Results are shared across the industry for sector-wide benefit and understanding.

Rachael Madeley-Davies, HCC’s Head of Sustainability and Future Policy, added:

“Our vision for the future of the red meat industry and our farmers here in Wales is one of profitability, efficiency and sustainability. Projects like GrasscheckGB will give the industry the tools needed to make informed decisions for their farming business and lead the way in producing excellent grass. I encourage our farmers to apply for this excellent opportunity as we develop an industry that is resilient and capable to deal with the challenges ahead.”

To express interest in taking part in the project or for further information, farmers can contact HCC on 01970 625050 / [email protected]. Application forms can also be found on the HCC website. Applications should be made by the end of day on 19th February.

GrasscheckGB is a collaboration between Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) together with CIEL (Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock) and researchers at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) and Rothamsted Research, as well as industry sponsors Germinal, Waitrose & Partners, Sciantec Analytical, Datamars Livestock and Handley Enterprises Ltd. CIEL is supporting the purchase of equipment on farms through funds from Innovate UK, the UK’s Innovation Agency.