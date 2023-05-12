The Open University: The Wellbeing and Mental Health Collection

The mental health and wellbeing collection (Wales) provides a hub of free, bilingual resources that aim to promote positive wellbeing and support good mental health.

The collection provides resources on a range of wellbeing subjects for students studying at Higher or Further Education level. Staff in the Higher and Further Education sector can also use the resources to improve their knowledge of positive health behaviours, building their capacity to support students and supporting continuing professional development.

Importantly, the collection was developed using students’ voices. Students across Wales informed its contents by providing views on OpenLearn materials and significant stressors throughout their student journey. This invaluable input helped identify the most relevant and useful resources needed to support students’ mental health and wellbeing.

In addition to the fundamental input from students, the collection was collated using expert feedback from professional student services, academic and teaching staff across partner institutions. Experts provided critical reflection and suggestions for external resources and signposting to further enhance the collection's impact.

Take a look at the boxes below and begin exploring the collection. Some resources provide direct help for coping with panic attacks or signposting to support services. Whereas others give advice on areas that may impact your mental health such as exercise, time management or digital related stress.

Mae'r casgliad yma hefyd ar gael yn Gymraeg. | This collection is also available in Welsh.

The development of this collection was funded by the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales. It was delivered by The Open University in Wales in partnership with Wrexham Glyndŵr University, Addysg Oedolion Cymru | Adult Learning Wales and The Open University Students’ Association. The contents of the collection were guided by full and part-time students across all three education providers.