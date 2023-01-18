The Open University Presents: Talent, It’s Our Future – Workplace Trust

In this edition of The Open University‘s ‘Talent, it's Our Future', Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, is joined by Dr Volker Patent, Lecturer in Psychology at The Open University, in which they discuss ‘Workplace Trust’.

Dr Volker Patent looks at Workplace Trust, defining what trust is and identifying its importance in the workplace . Dr Patent provides examples of visible signs of trust, distrust, cultural behaviours within an organisation and how trust within an organisation is visible on the outside, reflecting company reputation and culture. Trust is vital to organisations’ success.