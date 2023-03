Providing a safe, caring and inclusive workplace for the LGBTQ+ community will undoubtedly result in more talented individuals being retained.

Rhys Griffiths, from The Open University in Wales, is joined by Founder of Queer Emporium, Yan White, along with Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Lead and Lead for The Open University in Wales’ Trans Network, Amo Rose, to discuss the future of the LGBTQ+ community, visible inclusivity and their own personal experiences in the workplace.