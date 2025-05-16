Mum of Four Embarks on Psychology Career with Open University Support

Anna Shellard, a 41-year-old mother of four from Llanedeyrn in Cardiff, is one step closer to her career goals thanks to the Open University.

This comes as the organisation launches its second phase of its Mumentum campaign, which aims to empower mums who are ready to progress in their careers.

After leaving college to raise her family, Anna worked in a cleaning job but wanted to open herself up to more professional opportunities that complemented her interests in psychology.

Inspired by her friend Stephanie, a fellow mum who earned her psychology degree with the Open University, Anna decided to enrol in an online degree programme.

Now in her second year studying psychology, Anna has been able to embrace her studies while balancing the responsibilities of motherhood. Through the university’s flexible courses and career development resources, Anna has been able to tailor her studies around her personal commitments and explore options to progress her professional journey.

Anna has also accessed support through a maintenance grant that helped the mum finance her tuition fees and study materials.

Anna said:

“When I was working as a cleaner, I would just shut my mind off to get through each day. I didn’t feel fulfilled mentally and I knew that I wanted something more. The support of my tutors and the flexible learning options available at the Open University have been truly life-changing. “I’ve been able to work towards my degree at my own pace, studying when my kids are at school and on the weekends. Since enrolling at the Open University I feel so much more confident and motivated to re-enter the world of work and pursue a career that gives me the chance to do work that I am passionate about and that helps others.”

A new evidence review by the OU academics shines a light on the 10 key barriers working mothers face across the UK—from stalled career progression and wage gaps to reduced work experience and systemic bias.

To drive change and tackle these barriers the OU’s two practical toolkits include:

A toolkit for employers to harness the hidden talent pool of mothers, offering strategies to reintegrate them into the workforce effectively. This resource, authored by the OU academics, provides guidance on recruitment, retention, and career development for working mothers. For mothers and primary caregivers: A second toolkit for mothers and primary caregivers, equipping them with the resources to navigate their return to work confidently.

Building on its commitment to accessible education, the OU is addressing the ‘motherhood penalty’—the systematic disadvantages mothers face in the workplace – by also partnering with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to train career coaches across its network of Jobcentres. The initiative includes Work Coaches training, webinars, posters, leaflets and walk through workshops for mothers to ensure jobseekers receive crucial support in overcoming workplace barriers.

The drive to support mothers and primary caregivers is part of the OU’s Mumentum campaign. In its first phase, launched in October 2024, the initiative focused on empowering mums to keep moving forward into higher education to further their careers. Supported by Justine Roberts, Founder of Mumsnet and Joeli Brearly, Founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, the second phase has now extended its focus to tackling the workplace barriers mothers face.

Minister for Employment Alison McGovern MP said:

“Everyone across Britain – including parents and primary care givers – should get the opportunity to build a better life for their families through secure and good work. “These innovative Open University toolkits, to be delivered through Jobcentres via our brilliant Work Coaches, will be transformative in breaking down barriers as we roll out our Get Britain Working reforms under our Plan for Change.”

The report calls for increased workplace flexibility, and cultural shifts to enable mothers to thrive professionally without compromising their family responsibilities.

Josie Fraser, Interim Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, said:

“At The Open University, we believe that higher education should be accessible to all, and this includes mothers and primary care givers, who often face career setbacks due to systemic barriers. Through the Mumentum campaign, we are equipping both employers and mothers with the tools they need to break down these obstacles and create a more inclusive, supportive workplace culture.”

The OU offers a variety of courses that fit around family life, giving mums the opportunity to learn on their terms, whether it's while managing school drop-offs, nativity plays, or sports days. With part-time study options, mums can also continue earning while gaining qualifications, allowing them to learn at their own pace, while ensuring they don’t miss out on key family moments.

The Open University also delivers tangible financial benefits to its students, with graduates seeing a significant 61% increase in earnings, equivalent to an average weekly pay boost of £136, according to a Cebr report.

For more information on how The Open University can help you advance your career, visit: https://www.open.ac.uk/courses/choose/mumentum