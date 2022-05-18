The Open University Presents: Talent, It’s Our Future – Gino Brancazio, Tech Nation

In this edition of The Open University‘s ‘Talent, it's Our Future', Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, is joined by Gino Brancazio, Wales Entrepreneur Engagement Manager at Tech Nation.

Talent, It’s Our Future – Gino Brancazio, Tech Nation from Business News Wales on Vimeo.

About Gino

Gino Brancazio was formerly a customer success manager with six years of experience in the tech sector, building customer success campaigns for both small tech start-ups and large international tech companies. He has a special interest in Customer Success and Health and Wellbeing in the tech sector.

About Tech Nation

Tech Nation is the growth platform for tech companies and leaders and aims to fuel the growth of game-changing founders, leaders and scaling companies so they can positively transform societies and economies. They provide leaders with the coaching, content and community they need for their journey in designing the future.

Tech Nation catalyses the 21st century infrastructure that accelerates the entire ecosystem, bringing together a network of purposeful founders and philanthropists, progressive enterprises and policymakers, influential funds and institutions in order to collaborate in building the technological innovation that will improve the future for the UK and beyond.