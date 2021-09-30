The Open University Presents: Talent, It’s Our Future – Episode 5

In this edition of The Open University‘s ‘Talent, it's Our Future', Rhys Griffiths, the OU’s Business Relationship Manager in Wales, is joined by Sue Evans, CEO of Social Care Wales.

Social Care Wales key focus is on well-being, with a vision of wanting every person who needs support to live the life that matters to them.

One of the most important and essential factors in achieving this is by building confidence in the workforce and leading and supporting improvement in social care.

One of the key areas of their work is to develop a workforce that will have the knowledge and skills to protect, empower and support those who need help, and work with others to improve services for areas agreed as a national priority.

This discussion will highlight the ways in which Social Care Wales protects the most vulnerable in society, safeguarding those most at Risk, and the vital importance of the skilled professionals that are there to ensure that this essential work happens.

You can watch the full digital discussion below: